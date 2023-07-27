Disney’s ‘Frozen’ coming to Broadway In Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Theater fans in Central Virginia will soon be able to get their hands on tickets for a record-breaking musical.

The long-awaited production of Disney’s “Frozen” is coming to the Altria Theater for a two-week, 16-performance engagement from Oct. 11 to Oct. 22. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

The Tony-nominated Best Musical, created by the producers of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” completed its Broadway run in March 2020. Since its premiere in Los Angeles in 2019, the North American tour of the musical has amassed more than 1.7 million guests.

On its two-week visit to Richmond, “Frozen” will play on the following schedule:

Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Matinee at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12

Tickets will be available for sale at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at Broadway In Richmond’s website and by phone at (800) 514-3849 (ETIX). VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available.

