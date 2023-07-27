Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after an argument led to a shooting in Chesterfield early Thursday.
Police responded to the 7-Eleven on North Arch Road around 1:35 a.m. after receiving a call from a man who said he shot someone during an altercation.
The victim was located nearby and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
