Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on North Arch Road.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after an argument led to a shooting in Chesterfield early Thursday.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven on North Arch Road around 1:35 a.m. after receiving a call from a man who said he shot someone during an altercation.

The victim was located nearby and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

