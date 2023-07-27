Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after an argument led to a shooting in Chesterfield early Thursday.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven on North Arch Road around 1:35 a.m. after receiving a call from a man who said he shot someone during an altercation.

The victim was located nearby and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.