Wednesday Forecast: Increasing humidity and heat each day.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Turning excessively hot and humid the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AS HEAT INDICES ARE LIKELY TO RANGE FROM 100° TO 105° WITH ACTUAL HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 90S. THE HOTTEST DAYS OF THE SEASON THUS FAR.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. A few showers and storms expected in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hotter again. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.