Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- The hottest weather of the year is here. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather days due to the heat and humidity.
- The search continues for a missing Greene County man last seen in Louisa County. Jake Fahlfeder was last seen the evening of Tuesday, July 18.
- It’s official - a proposal to build a casino will be on the ballot once again for voters in Richmond this November.
- A 40-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in the James River. Matthew Nasal, who had been missing since the weekend, went for a bike ride along the river Sunday afternoon and told his wife he was going for a swim.
