Virginia appeals court overrules charges against man who fled from police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, a court of appeals overturned a Lynchburg man’s conviction of fleeing from police after they said he wasn’t legally in police custody.

“A person is only under arrest if an officer applies physical force or when the officer is close enough to immediately apply physical force and say ‘you’re under arrest,’ and everybody would know what that means,” explained NBC12′s legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

According to court documents, in January 2022, a Lynchburg officer was trying to serve a felony arrest warrant on Jessi Hackett. Records say they made eye contact while Hackett stood about 20 to 25 yards from the officer outside a home. That’s when Hackett took off running.

“If you’re some distance away, an officer simply saying you’re under arrest doesn’t create an arrest and in Virginia, you can still choose to not interact and walk away,” he said.

Hackett was caught only after the foot chase.

“A person isn’t under arrest just because a police officer shouts at you, ‘you’re under arrest,’” Benjamin explained.

If he were to have been caught then ran away again - he could be charged.

“That’s when it’s a crime to flee from that arrest,” Benjamin said.

In 2018 the General Assembly updated Virginia’s law to specify that a fleeing charge can only be added if officers are close enough to apply physical force. That’s why the Virginia Court of Appeals overruled the fleeing order against Hackett.

“They interpreted the law exactly how the General Assembly wrote it,” he said.

This only applies to people on foot - not driving.

“Let’s be very clear if you’re operating a car if you’re driving a car and police turn on their lights, you do have an obligation to pull over as soon as you safely can,” said Benjamin.

