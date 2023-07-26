Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Virginia appeals court overrules charges against man who fled from police

Lynchburg man's fleeing charge get's overruled by VA Court of Appeals
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, a court of appeals overturned a Lynchburg man’s conviction of fleeing from police after they said he wasn’t legally in police custody.

“A person is only under arrest if an officer applies physical force or when the officer is close enough to immediately apply physical force and say ‘you’re under arrest,’ and everybody would know what that means,” explained NBC12′s legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

According to court documents, in January 2022, a Lynchburg officer was trying to serve a felony arrest warrant on Jessi Hackett. Records say they made eye contact while Hackett stood about 20 to 25 yards from the officer outside a home. That’s when Hackett took off running.

“If you’re some distance away, an officer simply saying you’re under arrest doesn’t create an arrest and in Virginia, you can still choose to not interact and walk away,” he said.

Hackett was caught only after the foot chase.

“A person isn’t under arrest just because a police officer shouts at you, ‘you’re under arrest,’” Benjamin explained.

If he were to have been caught then ran away again - he could be charged.

“That’s when it’s a crime to flee from that arrest,” Benjamin said.

In 2018 the General Assembly updated Virginia’s law to specify that a fleeing charge can only be added if officers are close enough to apply physical force. That’s why the Virginia Court of Appeals overruled the fleeing order against Hackett.

“They interpreted the law exactly how the General Assembly wrote it,” he said.

This only applies to people on foot - not driving.

“Let’s be very clear if you’re operating a car if you’re driving a car and police turn on their lights, you do have an obligation to pull over as soon as you safely can,” said Benjamin.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
A police car in Richmond, Va. Police currently provide the vast majority of transports to...
Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat Thursday through Saturday
Levar Stoney at a press conference to address funding for gun violence prevention
Richmond Mayor calling on Virginia to use state budget for gun violence prevention
RAA is anticipating plenty of heat-related calls ahead of the heat wave.
First responders in Richmond prepare for dangerous heat wave
Richmond Police say a 19-year-old suspect is in police custody facing second-degree murder with...
19-year-old graduation shooting suspect facing new charge, court records say