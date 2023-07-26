Teen killed, 2 hurt in Essex County crash
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Essex County Tuesday evening.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Elevon Road just after 7 p.m.
Investigators determined a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by a teenager, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed the road to the left-striking a tree stump.
The driver died at the scene.
Two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
VSP says the front seat passenger was a juvenile, and the rear seat passenger was William Henry Monroe IV, 18, of Tappahannock, Va.
All of the occupants were not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.
