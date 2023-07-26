Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Richmond prepares for hot temperatures this week

With temperatures possibly reaching triple digits later this week, Richmonders are preparing for the sweltering heat.
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With temperatures possibly reaching triple digits later this week, Richmonders are preparing for the sweltering heat.

“I’m ready to sweat, I still remember those cold months, and I didn’t like them one bit,” cyclist Camden Schulz said.

Schulz said he’d be ready to cool down by the James River as the hottest temperatures we’ve felt this summer make its way to central Virginia on Thursday.

First Alert Weather Days for Dangerous Heat: Thursday, Friday & Saturday

”We have three days in a row where we think temperatures will be if not in the mid or upper 90s and can’t rule out a stray spot or two that reaches 100 degrees,” NBC12 meteorologist Ros Runner said. “That’s the actual air temperature, but when you throw on the effects of the humidity, it’s going to feel like 100 to 105.”

If that happens, heat advisories will likely be issued for the area.

Being outside could mean trouble for many, including those who work in the sun, the elderly, and those experiencing homelessness.

”I’ve already gone to the hospital twice because of the heat,” John, who is experiencing homelessness in Richmond, said. “We’re sitting in the shade, walking, sweating and almost passing out.”

John said he’s concerned about what’s coming our way because he has nowhere to go.

”Yeah, because everywhere I go, it’s always, you can’t get in, you can’t do this, you can’t do that,” John said. “So who knows, who knows what I am going to do.”

The city is offering up places like its public libraries as cooling stations, something some said they’re already taking advantage of.

“We sleep in the car, and we try to pull up somewhere, and then we’ll go to the library, go to churches lunch for supper like here they have a young lady that comes and feeds us at night here and just that’s all we can do,” Edwin Shay, who is experiencing homelessness in Richmond, said.

Shay said for him, this type of heat is severe weather, and he still does not understand why Richmond does not have a year-round low-barrier shelter.

“It’s frustrating because there are so many vacant buildings in this city that are just falling apart,” Shay said. “I understand that a lot of them are privately owned, but it shouldn’t allow these people to be out here.”

Organizations like the Daily Planet have been taking action by making sure the area homeless stay hydrated.

To donate to help people experiencing homelessness, you can find that information here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

With temperatures possibly reaching triple digits later this week, Richmonders are preparing...
Richmond prepares for hot temperatures this week
The free bereavement camps welcome children ages 7 to 17.
Richmond-based Comfort Zone Camp helps children heal from tragedy
Outside of the Hanover Health Department following an active case of TB discovered in Hanover...
Hanover schools, health department to notify parents and staff of active tuberculosis exposures
First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion