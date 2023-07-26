Richmond prepares for hot temperatures this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With temperatures possibly reaching triple digits later this week, Richmonders are preparing for the sweltering heat.

“I’m ready to sweat, I still remember those cold months, and I didn’t like them one bit,” cyclist Camden Schulz said.

Schulz said he’d be ready to cool down by the James River as the hottest temperatures we’ve felt this summer make its way to central Virginia on Thursday.

”We have three days in a row where we think temperatures will be if not in the mid or upper 90s and can’t rule out a stray spot or two that reaches 100 degrees,” NBC12 meteorologist Ros Runner said. “That’s the actual air temperature, but when you throw on the effects of the humidity, it’s going to feel like 100 to 105.”

If that happens, heat advisories will likely be issued for the area.

Being outside could mean trouble for many, including those who work in the sun, the elderly, and those experiencing homelessness.

”I’ve already gone to the hospital twice because of the heat,” John, who is experiencing homelessness in Richmond, said. “We’re sitting in the shade, walking, sweating and almost passing out.”

John said he’s concerned about what’s coming our way because he has nowhere to go.

”Yeah, because everywhere I go, it’s always, you can’t get in, you can’t do this, you can’t do that,” John said. “So who knows, who knows what I am going to do.”

The city is offering up places like its public libraries as cooling stations, something some said they’re already taking advantage of.

“We sleep in the car, and we try to pull up somewhere, and then we’ll go to the library, go to churches lunch for supper like here they have a young lady that comes and feeds us at night here and just that’s all we can do,” Edwin Shay, who is experiencing homelessness in Richmond, said.

Shay said for him, this type of heat is severe weather, and he still does not understand why Richmond does not have a year-round low-barrier shelter.

“It’s frustrating because there are so many vacant buildings in this city that are just falling apart,” Shay said. “I understand that a lot of them are privately owned, but it shouldn’t allow these people to be out here.”

Organizations like the Daily Planet have been taking action by making sure the area homeless stay hydrated.

To donate to help people experiencing homelessness, you can find that information here.

