Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Richmond opening two cooling stations ahead of heat wave

Richmond is offering two cooling station locations for residents seeking relief from the heat...
Richmond is offering two cooling station locations for residents seeking relief from the heat during the day.(City of Richmond)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is offering two cooling station locations for residents seeking relief from the heat during the day.

This announcement comes after meteorologists predict high temperatures at the end of this week. Forecast high temperatures are in the mid and upper 90s, but with the high humidity, our heat index values will make it feel anywhere between 100°-109°.

The following locations are open Wednesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Social Services Marshall Plaza Building  |  900 E. Marshall Street | Richmond, VA
  • Southside Community Service Center   |  4100 Hull Street | Richmond, VA

The City of Richmond libraries will continue as cooling stations Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For detailed information about staying safe in extreme heat, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
A police car in Richmond, Va. Police currently provide the vast majority of transports to...
Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

Consumer Fraud Awareness Gets D Grade
Americans think fraud has reached crisis level, report finds
Americans think fraud has reached crisis level, report finds
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
18-year-old found shot to death in Gilpin Court
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
PHOTOS: Residents spot bright green water at Wrightsville Beach