Richmond opening two cooling stations ahead of heat wave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is offering two cooling station locations for residents seeking relief from the heat during the day.

This announcement comes after meteorologists predict high temperatures at the end of this week. Forecast high temperatures are in the mid and upper 90s, but with the high humidity, our heat index values will make it feel anywhere between 100°-109°.

The following locations are open Wednesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Social Services Marshall Plaza Building | 900 E. Marshall Street | Richmond, VA

Southside Community Service Center | 4100 Hull Street | Richmond, VA

The City of Richmond libraries will continue as cooling stations Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For detailed information about staying safe in extreme heat, click/tap here.

