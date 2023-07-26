Your Money with Carlson Financial
PHOTOS: Residents spot bright green water at Wrightsville Beach

Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023(Heidi Winslow)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach residents have shared photos of bright green water at the shore seen in the latter parts of July.

A similar event happened a year ago, when the U.S. Coast Guard said that a neighbor used green dye to detect leaks causing erosion due to his frustration with construction.

This story is developing, and WECT is working to learn more about the unusual water color.

