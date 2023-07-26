Your Money with Carlson Financial
N.C. woman dies in Hanover tractor-trailer crash

VSP says a 2022 Hyundai Sport was driving at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a...
VSP says a 2022 Hyundai Sport was driving at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina woman is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Hanover Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 South at Lewistown Road (mile marker 88).

VSP says a 2022 Hyundai Sport was driving at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Johnny E. Morris, 47, of Fayetteville, NC. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, Sharon Morris, 63, of Fayetteville, NC, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

VSP says the occupants of the tractor-trailer were not injured.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

