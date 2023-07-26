Your Money with Carlson Financial
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A tall construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media show flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane’s arm scraped the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze. Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The location on Manhattan’s West Side is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

