COAST GUARD: 11 rescued after boat capsizes near Oregon Inlet

Members of the Coast Guard work to rescue people on a 20-foot airboat that capsized about half...
Members of the Coast Guard work to rescue people on a 20-foot airboat that capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet Wednesday afternoon.(Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard said it rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

According to the Coast Guard, they were sent to a 20-foot airboat that had capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet Wednesday afternoon.

Two boats from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet were sent to help the scene of the wreck as well as a helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City.

Rescuers say that when they arrived they found people with varying injuries, including one person who was pinned underneath the boat that had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in serious condition.

The remaining 10 people were all taken to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where EMS was waiting. Two of the people had serious injuries.

The wrecked boat was towed by a recovery crew to Manteo.

