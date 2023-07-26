Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market

GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is bringing one of its electric vehicles back to the market.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced plans to introduce a model of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but GM did not share a timeline for the new release and left out specific details about the next-generation Bolt.

The company said the new electric vehicle model will feature the latest in GM’s flexible electric vehicle architecture called Ultium.

GM has said that the Ultium battery technology will be the basis of its future vehicles.

This announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

At the time, the carmaker noted the popular EV model did not use the Ultium platform, unlike its other newer EV vehicles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
A police car in Richmond, Va. Police currently provide the vast majority of transports to...
Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime...
Man found dead with gunshot wound, ‘trauma to his body’ in Gilpin Court

Latest News

A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Elevon Road just after 7 p.m.
Teen killed, 2 hurt in Essex County crash
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise