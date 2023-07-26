19-year-old graduation shooting suspect facing new charge, court records say
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -According to court records, the 19-year-old charged in the Huguenot High School graduation shooting received a new charge on Wednesday.
Amari Pollard was arrested and charged in early June for the shooting deaths of Huguenot High graduate 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith, and injured five other people that day.
Online court records indicate Pollard now faces a first-degree murder charge that was just filed Wednesday. He was previously arraigned on two second-degree murder charges.
Pollard still has a court hearing set for Friday, July 28, but officials tell NBC12 Pollard could be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday at the earliest.
