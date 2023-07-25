Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman accused of killing her mother confessed, according to court records

Ebonie Michelle Holm
Ebonie Michelle Holm(Credit: Danville Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman accused of stabbing her mother to death has confessed to the crime, according to court records obtained by WDBJ7.

Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, admitted after being read her Miranda rights to stabbing Marie Boynton with a pair of scissors, according to records from Danville Juvenile-Domestic Court. She is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

The Danville Police Department conducted a welfare check for Boynton, 61, on the 100 block of Wimbish Place. Officers found the woman suffering from stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead a short time later by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

No one else is being sought.

