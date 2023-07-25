Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday July 25, 2023
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Richmond Police open a death investigation after finding a man dead in Gilpin Court
- The largest single employer strike in U.S. history looms after UPS workers committed to going on strike if negotiations fail to reach a contract agreement by August 1.
- Hanover school leaders are warning of an active case of Tuberculosis potentially linked to two schools.
- Today’s weather is partly sunny, with a few strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.