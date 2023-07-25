Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Tuesday July 25, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for reports of a shooting at approximately...
Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg in Hull St. shooting
Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Students going to Cardinal and Fairfield Elementary Schools will begin classes 20 days ahead of...
First day of school begins for RPS 200 pilot program schools

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime...
Police open death investigation after man found dead in Gilpin Court
Hanover County residents could soon get to vote on who serves on the county’s school board.
Hanover residents will vote on if they want to elect school board members
Forecast modeling is showing the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm near the...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday near the Chesapeake Bay
The ban would impact animals that can normally be found in the wild.
Exotic animal ordinance passes in city council meeting