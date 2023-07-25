Virginia auctioneer wins world championship in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok., Va. (WWBT) -A Loudon County man was crowned the 2023 men’s International Auctioneer Champion at the 35th Annual International Auctioneer Championship in Oklahoma City.

On Friday, July 21, 2023, the National Auction Association (NAA) hosted its annual International Auctioneer Championship (IAC). Brian Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers of Purcellville, Va, won this year’s 2023 IAC Men’s Champion title.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is quite humbling and quite an honor. I really appreciate this,” Damewood said to the crowd.

Damewood is a 2008 graduate of Virginia Tech and attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, in June 2010. He works selling real estate, equipment, conducting fundraising/benefit auctions and selling automobiles. Damewood has been a member of the NAA since 2010.

“I have taken out more from this competition than I have put in. I look forward to being part of the IAC fraternity and putting more back in that bucket,” Damewood said.

Halie Behr of Behr Benefits in Denver, Co. is the 2023 IAC Women’s Champion.

For the next year, Damewood and Behr will represent the NAA and its members, which include auction company owners, auctioneers, auction set-up staff, auction marketing specialists and auction technology companies.

IAC champions travel throughout the country advocating for the auction method of marketing, promoting the NAA and meeting with other auction professionals.

Each champion takes home a trophy, a cash prize and will be a spokesperson for the NAA for the next 12 months.

Watch the entire competition here.

