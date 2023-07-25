VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The cause of a massive fire that destroyed three businesses in Virginia Beach Oceanfront earlier this month has been revealed.

WAVY reports, The Virginia Beach Fire Department ruled the 3-alarm fire accidental.

On July 11, around 5:15 p.m., the fire started in the T-Shirt Factory located in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Investigators say the origin of the fire that happened in the T-Shirt Factory was in a void space just below the roof that ran throughout the structure. Then, the fire made its way through the King of the Sea Seafood and Maple Tree Pancake House restaurants.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the fire.

VBFD says the property owners of the Oceanfront structure will be responsible for the clean-up and rebuilding of the businesses.

