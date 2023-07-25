Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases

Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport,...
Travelers check in at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for July.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 in July from a revised 110.1 in June. The gauge beat the 110.5 that economists had expected and was the highest since July 2021.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both improved in July. The future expectations index rose to 88.3 in July, clearing the recession threshold of 80 recorded in June.

Economists closely monitor Americans’ spirits because consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity. The Conference Board index fell more or less steadily from mid-2021 to mid-2022 as surging prices ate into household budgets.

But confidence has come back, in fits and starts, over the past year as inflation eased in the face of 10 interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Fed policymakers are expected to raise their benchmark rate again Wednesday to the highest level in 22 years.

The U.S. economy — the world’s largest — has proved surprisingly resilient in the face of sharply higher borrowing costs. Employers are adding a strong 278,000 jobs a month so far this year; and at 3.6% in June, the unemployment rate is not far off a half-century low.

Tumbling inflation and sturdy hiring have raised hopes the Fed just might pull off a so-called soft landing — slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the United States into recession.

“Expectations for the next six months improved materially, reflecting greater confidence about future business conditions and job availability,’’ said Dana Peterson, the Conference Board’s chief economist. “This likely reveals consumers’ belief that labor market conditions will remain favorable.’’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for reports of a shooting at approximately...
Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg in Hull St. shooting
Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Watermelon bowls at the Carytown Watermelon festival.
Carytown Watermelon Festival is back on Aug. 13

Latest News

Herman Tyrone Washington was sentenced to three years in prison.
Henrico man sentenced in multi-state dogfighting ring
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
Just before 7:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to Newbourne Street near Fairfield...
Richmond man dies after shooting near Fairfield Court