Tuesday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for the Northern Neck/Middle Peninsula

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, then turning excessively hot and humid later this week!

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the Northern Neck/Middle Peninsula: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may become strong to severe especially northeast of RVA across the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Damaging wind and hail possible. High around 90° (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could have afternoon heat indices around 100 to 105° which could prompt heat advisories

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low-70s, highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

