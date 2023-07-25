Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student educates others on how to be a mermaid. (SOURCE: Spectrum News Green Bay)
By Kathryn Larson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Spectrum News Green Bay) – Ever met a professional mermaid?

A nonbinary student who goes by the name Echo attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the goal of earning a master’s degree in freshwater sciences.

In their spare time, Echo reportedly works as a professional mermaid.

Echo said the job entails teaching children about inclusion, aquatic safety, and conservation through a special multi-day mermaid class certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Echo began their business at age 17. Since then, the seasoned swimmer and lifeguard has seen the endeavor grow each year.

More information about Echo’s classes can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 Spectrum News Green Bay via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
Prosecutors filed charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his...
Neglect, drug charges filed against parents of 16-month-old boy fatally shot by brother
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike