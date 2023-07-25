Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Police searching for missing man last seen on James River

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help bringing home a missing man.

RPD says Matthew Nasal, 40, was reported missing by his family.

He was last seen on July 23, around 4:45 p.m., on the James River, possibly near the Texas Beach area.

Anyone with information about Nasal’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

