Richmond Police searching for missing man last seen on James River
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help bringing home a missing man.
RPD says Matthew Nasal, 40, was reported missing by his family.
He was last seen on July 23, around 4:45 p.m., on the James River, possibly near the Texas Beach area.
Anyone with information about Nasal’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
