Richmond Police searching for missing man last seen on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help bringing home a missing man.

RPD says Matthew Nasal, 40, was reported missing by his family.

He was last seen on July 23, around 4:45 p.m., on the James River, possibly near the Texas Beach area.

Anyone with information about Nasal’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

