Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Report: New home sales plunged in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Virginia’s latest home sales report, new home sales in the commonwealth plunged in June to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Experts say Virginia is seeing more than 16% rate reduction of home listings when compared to last year.

Taylor Averitte with Nest Realty says the “lock-in” effect is playing a huge part.

“It’s not an issue of people not wanting to sell their home, it’s an issue of interest rates and market appreciation in the last few years essentially locking people within homes that they’re no longer moving or selling,” Averitte said.

Averitte says this is negatively affecting sellers, because the supply segment has decreased at a larger rate and the demand is increased.

Read more here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime...
Man found dead with gunshot wound, ‘trauma to his body’ in Gilpin Court

Latest News

Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning
Henrico home remodel and renovation company, Fabling Built, can no longer operate after...
Henrico contactor’s license revoked after unexpected closure, legal battles
Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
In 2021, 51% of Richmond voters said no to the casino.
Richmond casino project gets full approval to be on November ballot
A police car in Richmond, Va. Police currently provide the vast majority of transports to...
Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away