Police open death investigation after man found dead in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are working to learn more after a man is found dead on Saint James Street in Gilpin Court.

They say the man was found just before 11 p.m. on Monday, July 24, with “trauma to his body.”

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are working to learn more about the victim and any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.