Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - You may have experienced this while flying - A call comes over the PA asking, “is there a doctor on board?”

That call came for Minnesota Dr. Klaus Suehler on a flight from Munich to Chicago a few years back.

“One of the passengers- his face is all swollen up. He was kind of getting puffy around the eyes, puffy around his mouth,” said Dr. Suehler.

The passenger had eaten an in-flight meal that contained cashews.  He was having a severe allergic reaction, so Dr. Suehler reached for the emergency kit.

“There was a slot for an EpiPen, but unfortunately, the slot was empty.”

Suehler says there’s about a half hour window to administer injectable epinephrine once symptoms present to save someone from anaphylactic shock.

“There’s not a whole lot of time, even with the diversion of the airplane in the middle of the ocean - It’ll take an hour or two to get to a place where people could get proper medical care,” said Dr. Suehler. “I think it would be too late if somebody had truly a bad reaction.”

Thankfully, there was enough epinephrine on board to help the passenger, but not everyone is so lucky.

A study from the New England Journal of Medicine found 11,920 recorded in-flight emergencies from 2008 to 2010. Those range from heart attacks and strokes, to preventable anaphylactic shock.

“I think most people would be surprised that it’s not a requirement that epinephrine injectors, auto pens are in onboard emergency kits,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Duckworth, a former Army helicopter pilot who outfitted her own in-flight emergency kits, is now introducing legislation to equip all domestic flights with Injectable epinephrine.

“To think that something as simple as an epinephrine injector is not on board or is to me, a glaring oversight,” said Duckworth.

The Senator is including the measure in the FAA reauthorization bill, which  is expected to come to a vote in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
VBFD reveals cause of 3-alarm fire at Va. Beach Oceanfront
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime...
Man found dead with gunshot wound, ‘trauma to his body’ in Gilpin Court

Latest News

FILE - Republicans said Zuckerberg has "willfully refused" to comply with a February subpoena.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity