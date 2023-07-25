Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Brooks pled guilty to three felony charges.
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty
Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for reports of a shooting at approximately...
Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg in Hull St. shooting
Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Watermelon bowls at the Carytown Watermelon festival.
Carytown Watermelon Festival is back on Aug. 13

Latest News

Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Ledecky wins gold at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Phelps
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond Police searching for missing man last seen on James River
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout