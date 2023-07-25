Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hunt is on for two men who allegedly stole from post office

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on two men accused of stealing from a Southside post office.

Police and Postal Inspectors say the incident happened on July 16 at 11:48 p.m. at the Southside Station Post Office on Hopkins Road.

The United States Postal Inspection Service posted pictures of the men on Twitter carrying bags, but it is unclear what they left the building with.

If you have information regarding this crime, call the USPIS tipline at 877-876-2455.

