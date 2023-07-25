Hunt is on for two men who allegedly stole from post office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on two men accused of stealing from a Southside post office.

Police and Postal Inspectors say the incident happened on July 16 at 11:48 p.m. at the Southside Station Post Office on Hopkins Road.

The United States Postal Inspection Service posted pictures of the men on Twitter carrying bags, but it is unclear what they left the building with.

Postal Inspectors need your help in identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a U.S. Post Office. The incident occurred on July 16th at 11:48pm at the Southside Station Post Office (23224). If you have information regarding this crime, call the USPIS at 877-876-2455. pic.twitter.com/cLx9CuD2pa — USPIS - Richmond, VA (@USPIS_RIC) July 25, 2023

If you have information regarding this crime, call the USPIS tipline at 877-876-2455.

