Henrico man sentenced in multi-state dogfighting ring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An eastern Henrico man is heading to prison after being convicted in a multi-state drug and dogfighting ring.

In 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating several individuals, including Herman Tyrone Washington, 51, of Highland Springs.

During the investigation, the DEA wire-tapped the phone of one of the co-conspirators, and officers reviewed over 400 conversations between the co-conspirators discussing their involvement and participation in dogfighting activities.

U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber says the investigation revealed that between December 2017 and August 2021, the conspirators organized fights between dogs of a specific weight and gender to test the dogs’ abilities for sport and entertainment.

The investigation revealed the dogs were transported in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina to participate in these fights. Dogs were also bred and trained to fight.

Aber says at least one of the conspirators killed losing dogs.

In November 2020 and December 2020, officers executed five residential search warrants.

During those searches, 93 dogs were seized in connection with the dogfighting operation.

“The inhumane treatment of animals, especially ones bred to be companions for humans is not only strictly illegal, but deeply cruel,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We have sought significant sentences in this case because the mistreatment of animals is a serious crime born of malicious intent. These dogs deserved better.”

Washington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and possession of a pitbull-type dog for the purpose of having an animal fighting venture.

He was sentenced to three years in prison. As part of his plea deal, Washington will not be allowed to own or possess dogs.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.