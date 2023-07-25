Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hanover schools, health department to notify parents and staff of active tuberculosis exposures

Families and school staff will soon get notices if they were exposed to an active case of tuberculosis disease (TB) at certain schools last school year in Hanov
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Families and school staff will soon get notices if they were exposed to an active tuberculosis disease (TB) outbreak at certain schools last school year in Hanover.

Even though that exposure happened last year, the health district tells 12 On Your Side it did not know about the case until two weeks ago.

Staff spent the days since then contact tracing to notify everyone who may be impacted.

Dr. Tom Franck, the director of the Chickahominy Health District, which handles Hanover, says there is no ongoing risk since the person with the active case is now out of the schools. He’s been tracking all of the potential exposures in the area.

The health district and school division are now looking for people exposed and experiencing a latent cases.

“When they cough, it comes out, and the room is infectious because the particles stay suspended. They’re almost like this lighter than gravity,” infectious disease expert Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

TB is a bacterial infection that causes pneumonia. Dr. Petri says to get it. You must be in an enclosed room with someone with an active case for around four hours. If someone was in a classroom with a teacher or student who had it, that could be a potential exposure.

Dr. Petri says not everyone with TB will show signs immediately, and it can be in one’s system for a while if untreated. Those asymptomatic cases are called “latent TB” or a “TB infection.” This kind is not contagious, but doctors want to treat it so a patient does not get pneumonia later.

An “active” case or “TB disease” is when someone shows those symptoms, like coughing, and the disease can be spread. That was happening in Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High School.

In a statement, the division said: “I can share that the safety and health of our students, families, faculty, and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with health district officials and follow the guidance provided to us until this matter has been fully resolved.”

The division then redirected other questions to the Chickahominy Health Department. Dr. Franck tells 12 On Your Side he was notified of the active case on July 10 and had to thoroughly investigate before informing people.

He calls this timeline standard, as it involved contact tracing to find who in the Hanover community could have been impacted.

Dr. Franck says the contact tracing period has wrapped up, and the exposed families and staff will be notified in the next 24 to 48 hours. From there, the health district will set up times for people to be tested for free, with as little disruption to the new school year.

The first day of school for Hanover County is Aug. 21.

“What we’re trying to do is catch people in this latent period and treat them so they don’t ever get pneumonia. And so everyone we’ll be testing really has no symptoms at all,” Dr. Petri said.

Hanover schools and the Chickahominy Health District are hosting a TB information session Thursday set for 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Dr. Franck says it’s mainly for those in the school community. It can be found here using the passcode: 945855. It will also be recorded and posted after if you cannot attend.

