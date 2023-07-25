Your Money with Carlson Financial
Greene County family pleading for Jake Fahlfeder to come home

A loved one’s disappearance is causing a great deal of pain and frustration for a Greene County family.
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A loved one’s disappearance is causing a great deal of pain and frustration for a Greene County family.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Jake Fahlfeder was last seen the evening of Tuesday, July 18. The family says his car was found in a business driveway off Waldrop Road in Louisa County, but there has been no sign of Fahlfeder.

“I don’t know who has my son, I don’t know where my son is, but I want my son back,” Vicktoria Collier said Tuesday, July 25.

“I am begging people to check trail cams, dash cams. People in that area to look through their sheds, look around their yards, you know, if you have any property that’s in that vicinity where his car was,” Kayla Sisk, his sister, said.

Collier says Jake lives with her, and that she last talked to him via text last Tuesday.

“I sent him a text message and I said, ‘If I don’t hear from you tonight, I’m reporting you as being missing because something’s not right.’ And then I started calling his phone number and it was going straight to voicemail,” the mother said.

Collier says she reported Jake missing Thursday, July 20.

The sheriff’s office says it is actively investigating, but won’t comment as to whether Jake’s disappearance is suspicious.

“I feel strongly that somebody is going to see this. I want you to know that Jacob is loved, Jacob is needed, Jacob was wanted, and I need you to do the right thing and come forward. Let me know where he is, bringing him to me, bring my baby home,” Collier said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-2222.

