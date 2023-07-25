Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Days for Dangerous Heat: Thursday, Friday & Saturday

By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hottest days so far this season are expected to arrive by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

We’ve made Thursday, Friday and Saturday First Alert Weather days due to the heat and humidity.

Dangerous heat expected with heat index values up to 105°
Dangerous heat expected with heat index values up to 105°(NBC12)

Forecast high temperatures are in the upper 90′s, but with the high humidity our heat index values will make it feel anywhere between 100°-105°. We expect Heat Advisories to be issued as we get closer. We will give you the First Alert once those are issued.

We stay mainly dry through the end of the week, so no significant shower or storm chance to help cool us down. A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday during the afternoon and evening. That will provide a few neighborhoods with a brief break in the heat and humidity. This hot and humid stretch is expected to break Sunday where temperatures will go back closer to average in the upper 80s.

Stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks in the shade. We will keep you updated on the heat and humidity!

