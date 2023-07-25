Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Virginia Court of Appeals overruled a man’s misdemeanor conviction for fleeing from police after ruling the Lynchburg police officer who attempted to make the arrest didn’t get close enough to the suspect to have a realistic chance of grabbing him.
In an opinion revealing what the court described as a legal quirk unique to Virginia, the court found that an officer telling someone to stop from 20 yards away doesn’t satisfy a rule requiring officers to have the “immediate physical ability to place the person under arrest.”
The opinion applies mainly to foot chases, not a separate eluding law that criminalizes fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
