Child hurt exiting Snoopy Space Buggies at Kings Dominion, park officials say

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A child went to the hospital after they were hurt leaving a ride at Kings Dominion last week, according to park officials.

In a statement, park officials say on July 21, a child exiting the Snoopy Space Buggies ride before it came to a full and complete stop was injured in the process.

The park’s First Aid team treated the child at the scene, and the family chose to take the child to the hospital.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and park personnel are engaged in ongoing conversations with the family regarding the incident,” park officials said.

At this time, the child’s condition is unknown.

