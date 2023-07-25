Your Money with Carlson Financial
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – They say at BK, you can have it your way.

Burger King in Thailand is taking that motto further by introducing a burger with just meat after its cheese-only burger went viral earlier this month.

The “real meat burger” comes on a bun filled with three beef patties. It’s plain with no other toppings or sauces and costs about $10.

Customers can add as many beef patties as they like for about $3 per extra patty.

Burger King Thailand’s “real cheeseburger” that has been trending is filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

