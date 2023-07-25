Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

According to authorities, the girl left a friend’s house under false pretenses and has not been home since. She was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Sellers could also be carrying a backpack with other pieces of clothing inside.

Police said the girl’s father determined her phone had been turned off. The last known ping from her cell phone was located in the city of Euless, Texas.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

