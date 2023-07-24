Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, July 24, 2023
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Richmond Students going to schools in the RPS 200 Pilot Program begin classes today.
- Chesterfield police are investigating several stabbing incidents that left three people injured over the weekend.
- Richmond’s Police Chief, Rick Edwards to be sworn in, taking his official oath as police chief.
- Today’s weather is. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
