Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

UVA requiring students to complete online safety training for active-attacker situation

The University of Virginia Rotunda (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students have a new module to complete before coming back to UVA Grounds this fall. The course includes a video on steps they can take to stay safe in an active-attacker situation.

The goal is to prepare students for the worst.

“I don’t know how I would react in that situation,” Maggie Trainum said Monday, July 24. “I’m not sure that a seven-minute long video can change how anybody reacts in a moment like that.”

Trainum, a rising fourth-year at UVA, says the university is taking steps in the right direction, but there needs to be more that comes along with it.

“Requiring our student ID to get in the building, or having a plan that every classroom goes over in case something does go wrong would be more beneficial to everybody,” the student said.

The video advises how to react in different area on UVA Grounds if there is an active shooter.

The motto the university has adopted is “Run, Hide, Fight.”

[Editor’s Note: From FEMA: “Run,” “Hide,” and “Fight” are the actions that both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommend in an active shooter situation.]

UVA students received an email Friday, July 21, with requirement to complete. It was here many students discovered this new course. They have until August 14 to complete the training.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
Chesterfield Police are investigating multiple weekend stabbings
Chesterfield police investigating multiple weekend stabbings
This coming week will likely be the hottest of the summer so far across much of the U.S.
First Alert: Hottest week of the summer so far likely this week in central Virginia
4 people hurt after train collides with car in Henrico
Four people injured after Amtrak train hits car in Henrico
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and VCU Health Richmond...
Sports Backers’ ‘Reveal Week’ showcase races swag
43% of parents used retirement savings on kids
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds
Voters can weigh in on the issue during the upcoming Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023.
Hanover residents will vote on who serves on school board
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds