UVA requiring students to complete online safety training for active-attacker situation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students have a new module to complete before coming back to UVA Grounds this fall. The course includes a video on steps they can take to stay safe in an active-attacker situation.

The goal is to prepare students for the worst.

“I don’t know how I would react in that situation,” Maggie Trainum said Monday, July 24. “I’m not sure that a seven-minute long video can change how anybody reacts in a moment like that.”

Trainum, a rising fourth-year at UVA, says the university is taking steps in the right direction, but there needs to be more that comes along with it.

“Requiring our student ID to get in the building, or having a plan that every classroom goes over in case something does go wrong would be more beneficial to everybody,” the student said.

The video advises how to react in different area on UVA Grounds if there is an active shooter.

The motto the university has adopted is “Run, Hide, Fight.”

[Editor’s Note: From FEMA: “Run,” “Hide,” and “Fight” are the actions that both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommend in an active shooter situation.]

UVA students received an email Friday, July 21, with requirement to complete. It was here many students discovered this new course. They have until August 14 to complete the training.

