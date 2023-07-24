Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
Chesterfield Police are investigating multiple weekend stabbings
Chesterfield police investigating multiple weekend stabbings
This coming week will likely be the hottest of the summer so far across much of the U.S.
First Alert: Hottest week of the summer so far likely this week in central Virginia
4 people hurt after train collides with car in Henrico
Four people injured after Amtrak train hits car in Henrico
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries, 68, said he believes healing will come from...
Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Attorney for Carlee Russell says she was not kidnapped
Several Chesterfield County Public Schools provide all students free breakfast and lunch for...
Dozens of Chesterfield schools to offer free lunch this school year
Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
Forecast modeling is showing the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm near the...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday near the Chesapeake Bay