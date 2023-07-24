Rick Edwards officially sworn in as Richmond’s Police Chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, July 24 Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards officially took over leading the department, as he will protect and serve the city for the long term.

The swearing-in ceremony represents the final step in finding a new Chief of Police for Richmond.

Following the long, intense search process, the swearing-in event had an overall lighthearted tone, filled with jokes about basketball and family, as Chief Edwards showed he wants to connect with the community.

Though, he emphasized this is the start of the long road ahead to rebuilding the police force.

“We’ve faced all kinds of things so from the staffing crunch to crime, to a mass shooting, to a shooting at a hospital to a shooting at a school. So, all of these things coupled with all the challenges of the day-to-day operation of any large organization, I think I’ve been put through the test in many ways and come out the other side,” Edwards said.

The mass shooting outside the Altria Theater was pivotal in making him chief. Mayor Levar Stoney says he considered it, calling Edwards a “prime-time player.” Stoney referenced Edwards’ college basketball career as a metaphor for his ability to show up and perform in any situation.

“He’s had a cool head the entire time, and I think that’s exactly what you want in the Chief of Police,” Stoney said.

During the ceremony, Mayor Stoney said Edwards has the character and integrity for the job. He also mentioned Edwards’ experience, with 24 years with the Richmond Police Department under his belt.

Edwards says he went into the department hoping to be a homicide detective but eventually realized leadership was bigger than his dreams. He rose within the department to get to where he is now. In his ceremonial speech, he mentioned he owes it to this city to give it his all.

“He’s made changes within the department. He’s made changes in personnel. And what I foresee is that he’ll make further changes in personnel, likely making some roles permanent, and also still continue to roll out the strategies necessary to fight crime,” Stoney said.

Being tough on crime is one of his priorities, though the mayor and the chief of police agree staffing must be on the top of that list, too, moving forward, with an emphasis on recruiting and retaining.

“We have to get people interested in this profession again,” Edwards said. “So, what I think, stabilizing my situation, the chief position will, I think, helps let the recruits of the potential recruits see that there’s stability within the department. We have a clear direction, and it’s just a great department, and it’s a great city to work for.”

The police force will get that boost when a class of recruits graduates later this summer. Chief Edwards says he’s getting straight to business, and on his first night as chief, he’ll be at the city council meeting.

