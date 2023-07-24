Person with tuberculosis affiliated with two Hanover schools last year

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover schools notified families in a letter Monday that a person with an active case of tuberculosis had been linked to two schools in the last year.

The letter says the Hanover Health Department recently confirmed an active case with someone affiliated with Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High schools.

The division is now working to send out individual notifications to anyone who may have been exposed. They are also working on details for a free TB screening and testing event for those who may have been affected.

In the meantime, Hanover schools and the health department are planning a TB information session Thursday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom to be recorded and made accessible for everyone after.

Hanover schools added in the letter that the health and safety of every student and staff is the top priority.

Anyone with questions before the session should contact their healthcare provider directly or the Hanover Health Department on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

