Monday: Mostly Cloudy with Showers and storms likely through midday

Big heat coming Wednesday through Saturday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Rare-for-summer batch of morning and midday rain, then then turning hot and dry on Wednesday

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely especially in the morning and midday hours. Only an isolated storm possible in the mid to late afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a late-day shower or storm. Lows near 70°, high around 90 (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could have afternoon heat indices around 100 to 105° which could prompt heat advisories

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

