Man sufferers gunshot wound to the leg after shooting on Hull St.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now recovering after an early morning shooting left him with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, July 24. When they arrived, they found the victim in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating this incident, and there is no word of any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
