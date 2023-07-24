Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man sufferers gunshot wound to the leg after shooting on Hull St.

Overnight shooting on Hull St.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now recovering after an early morning shooting left him with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Hull Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, July 24. When they arrived, they found the victim in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this incident, and there is no word of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

