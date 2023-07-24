HCPS hosting free back to school event for families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will welcome students’ families before the official start of classes with a “Back-to-School” kickoff this year.

The event, held at Fairfield Middle School, will begin on Aug. 11 with a Friday night family festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The “pep rally” style celebration will include kids’ activities, a DJ, food trucks and giveaways. The school division will also offer free school supplies and books for all ages.

Families can also come to register their child for school, talk with school leaders and representatives from various HCPS departments and learn more about resources available in the division.

On Aug. 12, activities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include a three-on-three basketball tournament at the new outdoor basketball complex at the school. The tournament is free for students ages 8 through 17 and $150 per adult team. Sign-ups for the tournament run until Aug. 8.

There will also be vendors and exhibitors from local community organizations and businesses on Saturday.

For those interested in volunteering on either day, tap or click here. For those interested in donating school supplies and backpacks for distribution at the event, email vnhansom@henrico.k12.va.us.

