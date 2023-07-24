Hanover residents will vote on who serves on school board

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County residents will now get to vote on who serves on the county’s school board.

“After an extensive grassroots effort, voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on the method for selecting county school board members,” The Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board said in a statement.

On Monday, a referendum was certified after the group’s petition collected more than 9,000 signatures from registered Hanover County voters.

Currently, Hanover is one of only a few divisions across Virginia where members are appointed.

The group wants people to choose whether school board members are elected by residents or appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Residents want a say in who is making decisions impacting students and teachers.

In the last few years, Hanover’s school board came under fire over transgender policies, changing school names and removing “sexually explicit materials” from schools.

Earlier this month, NBC12 reached out to Hanover County Public Schools, who did not take a position on the matter and referred to the Board of Supervisors since they are the ones who currently appoint school board members.

In a statement, the county says:

“One of the greatest strengths of our community lies in our commitment to the democratic process. Hanover County citizens have the right to weigh in on this important issue. If they bring it to the ballot, the will of our residents will be heard.”

Voters can weigh in on the issue during the upcoming Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. Early voting begins Sept. 22, 2023.

