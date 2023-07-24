Your Money with Carlson Financial
First day of school begins for RPS 200 pilot program schools

First day of school begins for RPS 200 pilot program schools
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is the first day of school for some Richmond Public School students. It is the start of the school system’s new pilot 200 program, which means some kids have 20 extra days added to their school year.

The RPS 200 pilot program was approved back in March. Cardinal and Fairfield Court Elementary Schools are the only schools approved to participate.

Students attending those schools will have 20 days added to their school year Instead of having the traditional 180 days to help fill educational gaps created by pandemic learning loss.

Breaks, holidays and the last day of school will remain the same for these students; the only difference is that they start 20 days earlier than other RPS schools.

Originally 12 schools applied to be part of the pilot program. Family and staff had to vote on whether or not they were in favor of the program, and then the school board gave the final approval.

RPS did give families the option to transfer into the pilot 200 schools if they wanted their kids to have the additional instruction time.

Students who attended Cardinal and Fairfield court were also allowed to transfer out if they chose.

