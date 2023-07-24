First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday near the Chesapeake Bay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near the Chesapeake Bay. That’s why we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day from Richmond points north and east.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Caroline county in a slight risk level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

There's a level 2 out of 5 severe risk Tuesday including the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula where the severe risk will be highest. A lower level 1 out of 5 risk includes Richmond, Henrico, and neighboring counties. (WWBT)

The primary time to watch for storms on Tuesday looks like 4 to 10pm.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning and downpours are also likely with any storms.

Forecast modeling is showing the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm near the Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening. (WWBT)

