First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday near the Chesapeake Bay
Low-end threat for storms with strong wind gusts and hail near the Bay on Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near the Chesapeake Bay. That’s why we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day from Richmond points north and east.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Caroline county in a slight risk level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
The primary time to watch for storms on Tuesday looks like 4 to 10pm.
The main threats with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning and downpours are also likely with any storms.
