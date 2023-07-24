Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday near the Chesapeake Bay

Low-end threat for storms with strong wind gusts and hail near the Bay on Tuesday
By Nick Russo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near the Chesapeake Bay. That’s why we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day from Richmond points north and east.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Caroline county in a slight risk level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

There's a level 2 out of 5 severe risk Tuesday including the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula...
There's a level 2 out of 5 severe risk Tuesday including the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula where the severe risk will be highest. A lower level 1 out of 5 risk includes Richmond, Henrico, and neighboring counties.(WWBT)

The primary time to watch for storms on Tuesday looks like 4 to 10pm.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Frequent lightning and downpours are also likely with any storms.

Forecast modeling is showing the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm near the...
Forecast modeling is showing the greatest chance for a strong to severe storm near the Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday during the late afternoon and evening.(WWBT)

