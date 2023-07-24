Your Money with Carlson Financial
Exotic animal ordinance expected to pass in city council meeting

Council President, Mike Jones, expects the exotic animal ordinance that bans ownership of exotic animals will pass.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The average pet owner probably has a cat or dog or maybe even a fish, but some like to have more exotic pets like raccoons or poisonous snakes.

After Monday’s city council meeting, Council President, Mike Jones, expects the exotic animal ordinance that bans ownership of exotic animals will pass.

RELATED: Richmond may ban residents from owning exotic pets

“We know we don’t want big cats and things of that nature,” said Councilor Jones.

This ordinance has changes that adapt to different cultures and lifestyles, and realized that sometimes owning an exotic animal can have a deeper meaning.

“For a lot of people, this is about culture,” he said. “It’s about things they’ve done that they’ve passed down, had passed down to them from grandparents, great grandparents, so we want to give space for things like that to take place.”

Animals like lions, tigers, venomous snakes, raccoons, skunks and monkeys will no longer be allowed as pets. If you already own a venomous amphibian, reptile, or wild bird, it may be grandfathered in if you apply for a permit.

If you’re caught with an exotic animal and don’t fall under the exemption – you could be charged with a misdemeanor.

City Council is set to vote on the ordinance at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24.

