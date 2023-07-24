Your Money with Carlson Financial
Dozens of Chesterfield schools to offer free lunch this school year

Several Chesterfield County Public Schools provide all students free breakfast and lunch for...
Several Chesterfield County Public Schools provide all students free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year.(kxii)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -Several Chesterfield County Public Schools provide all students free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year.

The district says schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program’s Community Eligibility Provision will give all enrolled students healthy lunches and breakfasts at school for no charge each day of school. The program does not require any application submissions.

The following Chesterfield schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students:

Elementary Schools

  • Bellwood
  • Bensley
  • Beulah
  • Bon Air
  • C.C. Wells
  • CECLA (Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy)
  • Chalkley
  • Crenshaw
  • Crestwood
  • Curtis
  • Davis
  • Ecoff
  • Enon
  • Ettrick
  • Falling Creek
  • Gates
  • Harrowgate
  • Hening
  • Hopkins
  • Jacobs Road
  • Matoaca
  • Marguerite Christian
  • Providence
  • Reams Road
  • Salem Church
  • Elizabeth Scott

Middle Schools

  • Carver
  • Elizabeth Davis
  • Falling Creek
  • Manchester
  • Matoaca
  • Providence
  • Salem Church

High Schools

  • Bird
  • Carver College and Career Academy
  • Courthouse Road Technical Center
  • Manchester
  • Matoaca
  • Meadowbrook
  • Thomas Dale (both campuses)

