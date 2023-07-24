Dozens of Chesterfield schools to offer free lunch this school year

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -Several Chesterfield County Public Schools provide all students free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year.

The district says schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program’s Community Eligibility Provision will give all enrolled students healthy lunches and breakfasts at school for no charge each day of school. The program does not require any application submissions.

The following Chesterfield schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students:

Elementary Schools

Bellwood

Bensley

Beulah

Bon Air

C.C. Wells

CECLA (Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy)

Chalkley

Crenshaw

Crestwood

Curtis

Davis

Ecoff

Enon

Ettrick

Falling Creek

Gates

Harrowgate

Hening

Hopkins

Jacobs Road

Matoaca

Marguerite Christian

Providence

Reams Road

Salem Church

Elizabeth Scott

Middle Schools

Carver

Elizabeth Davis

Falling Creek

Manchester

Matoaca

Providence

Salem Church

High Schools

Bird

Carver College and Career Academy

Courthouse Road Technical Center

Manchester

Matoaca

Meadowbrook

Thomas Dale (both campuses)

