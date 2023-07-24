Your Money with Carlson Financial
19-year-old charged with killing cyclist in Henrico pleads guilty

Jeffrey Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11 in Henrico Circuit Court
Jeffery Brooks
Jeffery Brooks(Henrico County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond teen charged in the death of a cyclist in Henrico last year has pleaded guilty.

On Aug. 13, 2022, Jeffrey Brooks, 19, crashed his Ford Explorer into two cyclists at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane.

Brooks was 18 at the time of the crash.

According to police, two bicyclists were riding alongside a Ford Explorer traveling south on Osborne near the entrance to the Village at Osborne Landing.

Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The second bicyclist, Natalie Rainer, was taken to the hospital and is now at home recovering from her injuries.

During a court hearing Monday, Jeffrey Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty to three charges, including involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Two other misdemeanor charges Brooks faced were set aside.

Brooks will be sentenced on Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

