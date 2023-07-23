Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain and a few storms possible Monday morning, another round is possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Clouds increase in the afternoon. A few showers or storms are possible.Highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely especially in the morning and midday hours. Showers and storms taper off late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a late-day shower or storm. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could have afternoon heat indices around 105° which would prompt heat advisories

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

