Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms

Tracking thunderstorms begining this afternoon, continuing into Monday morning
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain and a few storms possible Monday morning, another round is possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Clouds increase in the afternoon. A few showers or storms are possible.Highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely especially in the morning and midday hours. Showers and storms taper off late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a late-day shower or storm. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could have afternoon heat indices around 105° which would prompt heat advisories

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Police told NBC 12 that they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a water rescue.
16-year-old drowns in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Richmond Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Broad Rock Boulevard near Walmsley...
Richmond police searching for driver after deadly crash

Latest News

This coming week will likely be the hottest of the summer so far across much of the U.S.
First Alert: Hottest week of the summer so far likely this week in central Virginia
Nice Sunday ahead, showers and storms likely Sunday night
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Nice Sunday with showers and storms likely Monday
Saturday Forecast: Low humidity makes it the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week